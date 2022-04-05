Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,158 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Parsons worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parsons by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 160,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 118,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares during the last quarter.

Parsons stock opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.66.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Parsons had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $950.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.40 per share, with a total value of $1,336,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

