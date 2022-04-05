Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,086 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $868.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.