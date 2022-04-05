Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.28 Million Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aravt Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,552,000 after acquiring an additional 37,629 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 494.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $257.68 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.38 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.82.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

