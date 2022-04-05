Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Black Knight by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 5,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Shares of BKI opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average of $70.16. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

