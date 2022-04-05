Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,950 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 52,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,594 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $143.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.90. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.40 and a 52 week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.