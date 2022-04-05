Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,768 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of Movado Group worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,325 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOV opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $907.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.68.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.77%.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $294,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

