Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 407,410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.37% of Lantronix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the third quarter worth $1,445,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the second quarter worth $132,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the third quarter worth $703,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Lantronix by 357.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 16.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 434,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 61,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. The company has a market cap of $248.76 million, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $82,137.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,412 shares of company stock valued at $157,674. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LTRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantronix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.11.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

