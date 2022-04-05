Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 407,410 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.37% of Lantronix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter valued at $1,445,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter valued at $132,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter valued at $703,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 357.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 16.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 434,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 61,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $248.76 million, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $82,137.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,216.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,412 shares of company stock valued at $157,674. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LTRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

