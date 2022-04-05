Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 196,287 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 643.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,287 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth $11,562,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 34.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 68.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 88,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RLJ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.90.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.99%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.