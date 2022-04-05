Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 51,532 Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,532 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Beauty Health worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,526,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071,277 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,826,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 21,048.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,448,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,895 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,687,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,881,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,867,000 after purchasing an additional 160,091 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SKIN shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.90.

SKIN opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 12.63 and a current ratio of 13.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.46. The Beauty Health Company has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

