Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Black Knight by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after buying an additional 112,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Black Knight by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,876,000 after buying an additional 204,887 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 2,873.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average of $70.16. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.