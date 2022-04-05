Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

NYSE NSA opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

