Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,768 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Movado Group worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOV. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Movado Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Movado Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Movado Group by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Movado Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 64.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 7,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $294,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Movado Group stock opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $907.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.17. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.34 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $37.68.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

