Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,994 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Beazer Homes USA worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth $371,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

NYSE:BZH opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $494.87 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

