Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 271,606 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.50% of Tsakos Energy Navigation worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 3.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 130.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TNP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

TNP stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.29.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

