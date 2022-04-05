Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,200 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,510.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

NYSE MTN opened at $257.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.38 and a 52 week high of $376.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.82.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

