Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,749 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,749 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth about $103,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter worth about $137,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

INN stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.18.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 18.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

