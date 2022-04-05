Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,558 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Polaris by 73.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Polaris by 22.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PII opened at $107.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.02 and a 200 day moving average of $116.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.93.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

