Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,547 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,547 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.60% of Independent Bank worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,294,000 after acquiring an additional 58,241 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 24.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 86,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 10.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 6.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBCP opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.63. Independent Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.66%.

IBCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

