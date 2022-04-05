Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 16,547 Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,547 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.60% of Independent Bank worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 94,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $468.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.99. Independent Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.67 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

