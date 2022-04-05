Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,417 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,417 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.30% of Agilysys worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Agilysys news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $526,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $73,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys stock opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

