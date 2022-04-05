Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,404 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Bancorp worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 165.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,188,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after purchasing an additional 741,476 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 2,686.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 359,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 346,511 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Bancorp by 37.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 999,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 272,070 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,896,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bancorp by 1,912.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 177,532 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bancorp (Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

