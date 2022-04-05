Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 46,370 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,370 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of SPX worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPX in the third quarter worth $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPX in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SPX in the third quarter worth $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPX in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in SPX in the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

SPXC stock opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $68.24.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.08 million. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on SPX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

