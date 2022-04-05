Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,798 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Scientific Games worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Scientific Games by 121.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 15.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hamish Mclennan bought 6,500 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.03 per share, with a total value of $377,195.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.85. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $39.86 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.94. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $580.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $13.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.64.

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc, develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

