Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,746 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of TrueBlue worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TrueBlue by 310.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in TrueBlue by 10.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $66,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $985.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.88.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

