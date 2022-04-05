RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.92

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €34.92 ($38.37) and traded as high as €40.10 ($44.07). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €39.22 ($43.10), with a volume of 1,744,094 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.92.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:RWE)
