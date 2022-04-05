RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.92

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €34.92 ($38.37) and traded as high as €40.10 ($44.07). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €39.22 ($43.10), with a volume of 1,744,094 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.92.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

