SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIL. KeyCorp began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $268,057.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,976 shares of company stock worth $4,468,919 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,106,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 372.0% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 55,168 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 301,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 113,077 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.