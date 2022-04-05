San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.13. San Lorenzo Gold shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 20,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 9,600 hectares located in the Province of ChaÃ±aral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

