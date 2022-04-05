Savills (LON:SVS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,336.48

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,336.48 ($17.53) and traded as low as GBX 1,099 ($14.41). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,137 ($14.91), with a volume of 270,413 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,251.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,336.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 55.40 ($0.73) dividend. This is a positive change from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. Savills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

