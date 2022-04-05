Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.45

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (TSE:VII – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.45 and traded as low as C$8.45. Seven Generations Energy shares last traded at C$8.45, with a volume of 4,912,803 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -1.31.
About Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII)
Read More
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.