Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $70.49

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 70.49 ($0.92) and traded as low as GBX 64.38 ($0.84). Severfield shares last traded at GBX 65.40 ($0.86), with a volume of 788,788 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £202.38 million and a PE ratio of 11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 68.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.49.

In other news, insider Derek Randall sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total value of £88,400 ($115,934.43).

Severfield plc, a structural steelwork company, engages in the designing, manufacturing, fabrication, construction, and erection of steelwork activities in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Mainland Europe, and India. It manufactures metal decking products; plate girder sections, rectangular and/or circular apertures, optimal section profiles, and intumescent coating products.

