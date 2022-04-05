Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,114.00

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,114 ($40.84) and last traded at GBX 3,097 ($40.62), with a volume of 336468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,072 ($40.29).

A number of research analysts recently commented on SVT shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,883.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,833.19. The company has a market cap of £7.76 billion and a PE ratio of -107.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In related news, insider Kevin S. Beeston purchased 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,803 ($36.76) per share, for a total transaction of £49,921.43 ($65,470.73).

Severn Trent Company Profile (LON:SVT)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

