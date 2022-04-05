Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) were up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.99 and last traded at $22.91. Approximately 54,014 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 65,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.35.
About Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY)
