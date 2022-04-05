Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.33.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($236.26) to €207.00 ($227.47) in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.6665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.68%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

