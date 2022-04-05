Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.84.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIA. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities began coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares began coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$15.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.84. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$13.21 and a 12 month high of C$16.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 49.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is 303.90%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

