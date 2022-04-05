SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.83. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 9,590 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet lowered SIFCO Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 million, a PE ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
SIFCO Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)
SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.
