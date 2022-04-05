SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.83. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 9,590 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SIFCO Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get SIFCO Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 million, a PE ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

SIFCO Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 0.75%.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIFCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIFCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.