Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 217.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Silvergate Capital worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.45.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI stock opened at $151.45 on Tuesday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $80.78 and a 1-year high of $239.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.34.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

