Sivota (LON:SIV) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $156.63

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 156.63 ($2.05) and traded as low as GBX 152.50 ($2.00). Sivota shares last traded at GBX 152.50 ($2.00), with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 156.63.

Sivota Company Profile (LON:SIV)

Sivota PLC invests in technology companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

