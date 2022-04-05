SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.87

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and traded as high as $23.91. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 304,805 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies; SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds; SoftBank; and Arm. It offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

