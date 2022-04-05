Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 69,900 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RIBS)
