Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $17.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.01 million and the lowest is $17.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spire Global will report full year sales of $87.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.90 million to $87.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $131.24 million, with estimates ranging from $125.39 million to $137.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spire Global.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPIR. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of SPIR stock opened at 2.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 2.32. Spire Global has a 52-week low of 1.62 and a 52-week high of 19.50.

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

