Splinterlands (SPS) Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Splinterlands has a market cap of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Splinterlands has traded flat against the dollar. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,511.58 or 0.07512999 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,685.97 or 0.99884156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00055961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00047944 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

