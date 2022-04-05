Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $479.75

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 479.75 ($6.29) and traded as high as GBX 510.60 ($6.70). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 501.20 ($6.57), with a volume of 6,583,962 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STAN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.39) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($8.00) to GBX 620 ($8.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.66) to GBX 610 ($8.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 612.71 ($8.04).
The stock has a market capitalization of £15.11 billion and a PE ratio of 10.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 524.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 479.75.
In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.33), for a total value of £64,098.93 ($84,064.17). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,217 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.68), for a total value of £46,914.53 ($61,527.25). Insiders have sold 36,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,048,386 in the last three months.
Standard Chartered Company Profile (LON:STAN)
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
