Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.27) to €28.00 ($30.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.67) to €21.00 ($23.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Stellantis by 72.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Stellantis by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 138,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Stellantis by 7.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 19,952,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,995 shares in the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STLA opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

About Stellantis (Get Rating)

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.