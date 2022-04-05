Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Steppe Gold Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.19. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Steppe Gold from C$1.90 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

