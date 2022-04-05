Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,749 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INN. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INN shares. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

INN opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

