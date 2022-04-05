SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.26

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.26 and traded as high as $4.12. SurgePays shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 64,205 shares trading hands.

SURG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of SurgePays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SurgePays in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other SurgePays news, Director David Allen May purchased 53,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $100,572.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SurgePays during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SurgePays during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG)

SurgePays, Inc operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community.

