Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $480.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCMWY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.54. Swisscom has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $61.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Swisscom will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Swisscom (Get Rating)

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.