Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,697 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tapestry by 230.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 173,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031,551 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 25.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,267 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Tapestry Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.