Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,697 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $49.67.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

